Photo 2240
Mother and Duckling
26th June 2022
26th Jun 22
Margaret Snell
ace
@oldjosh
After seeing my nephew’s project I decided to do one my self 2012 a year of change; retirement from work, which because I lived in...
7430
photos
18
followers
11
following
613% complete
View this month »
2233
2234
2235
2236
2237
2238
2239
2240
Latest from all albums
3531
2237
3532
2238
3533
2239
3534
2240
Photo Details
Views
8
Fav's
1
Album
More
Camera
COOLPIX P900
Taken
25th June 2022 2:27pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
ducks
,
birds
,
mallard
