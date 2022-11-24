Previous
Christmas Market by oldjosh
Photo 2321

Christmas Market

Top Ice skating, the skate path which goes all round the market square is connected to the ice rink below by ramps

below some of the market stalls, Santa will have plenty of socks to fill
24th November 2022

Photo Details

