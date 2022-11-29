Previous
Ready to Pack 2 by oldjosh
Photo 2325

Ready to Pack 2

Last week as toys were donated I had helped sort then into age groups, these we put on the tables,
Today we started packing them into family bags, according the lists given to us by social services and other agencies
29th November 2022 29th Nov 22

Margaret Snell

@oldjosh
After seeing my nephew’s project I decided to do one my self 2012 a year of change; retirement from work, which because I lived in...
