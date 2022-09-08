Previous
Next
Progress by oldjosh
Photo 3606

Progress

Nottingham is aiming to be carbon neutral by 2028. Near the station a special taxi rank is being installed to trail new taxis that will be able to recharge from black pads in the road while waiting for passengers
8th September 2022 8th Sep 22

Margaret Snell

ace
@oldjosh
After seeing my nephew’s project I decided to do one my self 2012 a year of change; retirement from work, which because I lived in...
987% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise