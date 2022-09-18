Previous
Remembering the Queen by oldjosh
Photo 3617

Remembering the Queen

People came together in the old Market Square in Nottingham to remember the Queen and observe the minuets silence
18th September 2022 18th Sep 22

Margaret Snell

@oldjosh
After seeing my nephew’s project I decided to do one my self 2012 a year of change; retirement from work, which because I lived in...
