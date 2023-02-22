An Obstical Walk

It is a while since I last walked along this path across the fields at Giltbrook,

clockwise from top left. a fallen tree, got under just left of photo .

This tree I have negotiated several times,

Board walk be careful, the first two planks are loose, then missing missing planks

Further on there are uneven then missing planks

Low branches but being short no problem now a lower branch has been removed I can walk straight under it

a narrowed path with gully beside it formed by

the winter rain

Finally a badly eroded muddy path here I gave up. having to return the way I had come, I realised that with my bad knee and no walking pole, would have great difficulty coming back down the slope.

I know that further on there is another board walk with missing planks