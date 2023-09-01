Sign up
Previous
Photo 3885
All In A Row
For once these hire bikes are neatly parked in a designated parking place. So often they are just abandoned anywhere, often laying down and blowing pavements
1st September 2023
1st Sep 23
Margaret Snell
ace
@oldjosh
After seeing my nephew’s project I decided to do one my self 2012 a year of change; retirement from work, which because I lived in...
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P900
Taken
1st September 2023 2:10pm
Tags
transport
,
bikes
