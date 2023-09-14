Sign up
Photo 3896
Cyclamen
Waiting to be planted but it keeps raining, so they are well watered
14th September 2023
14th Sep 23
Margaret Snell
ace
@oldjosh
After seeing my nephew’s project I decided to do one my self 2012 a year of change; retirement from work, which because I lived in...
8199
photos
15
followers
11
following
1067% complete
View this month »
3890
3891
3892
3893
3894
3895
3896
3897
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P900
Taken
15th September 2023 4:35pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
garden
,
cyclamen
