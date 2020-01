Peak Village Nature Reserve

Rowsley. Derbyshire. A quiet place to watch the river Derwent,

During 2019 Derbyshire Wildlife Trust's staff have been working to turn this field into a richer haven for wildlife.

The site on the banks of the river Derwent is accessible from the car park of the shopping village.

My friend and I only learnt of it's existence this week, we decided to find it as we passed here on our way to Matock.

Not very inspiring on a cold damp January day, but come the spring we will be back.