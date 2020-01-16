Sign up
Photo 1290
Leicester
Plenty of seating and no one to sit on it - apart from me
16th January 2020
16th Jan 20
Margaret Snell
@oldjosh
After seeing my nephew’s project I decided to do one my self 2012 a year of change; retirement from work, which because I lived in...
Tags
seats
,
leicester
KoalaGardens🐨
wow it looks quite empty there!
January 25th, 2020
