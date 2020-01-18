Previous
Moor Lakes by oldjosh
Moor Lakes

A very plain bench with a lovely view, I usually sit here for a while when I walk round the lake. One day I was joined by an elderly gentleman, who shared memories of the area from his childhood and some of the history of the area.
