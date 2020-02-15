Brinsley

A former mining village. after the coalmines closed the headstocks; which are the only remaining ones of this kind; were moved to a Museum but have since been reinstated near to their original site.

Men from the surrounding villages found employment, walking to work across the fields, the paths they used are still public footpath. Brinsley is a few miles from Newthorpe and Moorgreen on the other side of Eastwood, where D H Lawrence was born and he used features of this area to set the scenes in his books. His father worked at Brinsley Pit.

