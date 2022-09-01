Sign up
Photo 1702
Wings of Glory
A month of sculptures starting with the Radical Horizons sculpture trail at Chatsworth estate in Derbyshire'
Made by Adrian Landon, on the hour from 10am until 5pm the sculptures legs and head move,
1st September 2022
1st Sep 22
0
0
Margaret Snell
ace
@oldjosh
After seeing my nephew’s project I decided to do one my self 2012 a year of change; retirement from work, which because I lived in...
7559
photos
17
followers
11
following
466% complete
View this month »
1696
1697
1698
1699
1700
1701
1702
1703
Latest from all albums
3597
1699
1700
3598
1701
3599
1702
1703
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
Now and Then
Taken
13th September 2022 8:31pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
animals
,
horses
,
sculptures
,
chatsworth
