Wings of Glory by oldjosh
Photo 1702

Wings of Glory

A month of sculptures starting with the Radical Horizons sculpture trail at Chatsworth estate in Derbyshire'

Made by Adrian Landon, on the hour from 10am until 5pm the sculptures legs and head move,
1st September 2022 1st Sep 22

Margaret Snell

ace
@oldjosh
After seeing my nephew’s project I decided to do one my self 2012 a year of change; retirement from work, which because I lived in...
Photo Details

