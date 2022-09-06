Previous
Releve - Rise Up and Join In by oldjosh
Photo 1707

Releve - Rise Up and Join In

Radical Horizons - Chatsworth Estate Derbyshire

By artist Rebecca Waites with help from local school. celebrates the rebellious spirit of dance, music and art.

This sculpture will be burnt on October 1 to close the exhibition
6th September 2022 6th Sep 22

