A Murder of Crows by oldjosh
Photo 1711

A Murder of Crows

Radical Horizons sculpture trail - Chatsworth Estate

101 Crows made by Charles Gadeken, each one is different and some have great attitudes.

They are either side of the path of the entrance path into the house, beyond the gates that are locked at night
10th September 2022 10th Sep 22

Margaret Snell

ace
@oldjosh
Photo Details

