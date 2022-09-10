Sign up
Photo 1711
A Murder of Crows
Radical Horizons sculpture trail - Chatsworth Estate
101 Crows made by Charles Gadeken, each one is different and some have great attitudes.
They are either side of the path of the entrance path into the house, beyond the gates that are locked at night
10th September 2022
10th Sep 22
Margaret Snell
ace
@oldjosh
After seeing my nephew’s project I decided to do one my self 2012 a year of change; retirement from work, which because I lived in...
Tags
birds
,
crows
,
sculptures
,
derbyshire
,
chatsworth
