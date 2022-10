The Pioneer - National Space Centre Leicester

On 3 June 1965 Ed White became the first American to conduct a space walk, three months after Alexel Leonov had achieved the feat for the Soviet Union.

He used a hand-held propulsion unit and a tether to move around outside the Gemini IV space capsule as it traveled around the Earth at 17,500 mph, He returned home a hero



Eighteen months later he and his colleagues, Virgil 'Gus' Grissom and Roger Chaffee, died in a fire on the launch pad whilst training for the Apollo 1 mission