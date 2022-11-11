Previous
Ginko Tree by oldjosh
Photo 1754

Ginko Tree

more leaves are turning yellow

See 7th November https://365project.org/oldjosh/365/2022-11-07
11th November 2022 11th Nov 22

Margaret Snell

ace
@oldjosh
After seeing my nephew’s project I decided to do one my self 2012 a year of change; retirement from work, which because I lived in...
480% complete

View this month

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

