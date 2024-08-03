Sign up
Previous
Photo 1855
Worcester Penguins 3 Penguin on Holiday
When I visited Worcester I came face to face with a penguin and just had to find it's friends.
There are 40 large and 40 small ones.
3rd August 2024
3rd Aug 24
Margaret Snell
@oldjosh
Tags
penguins
,
worcester
,
sculptures
