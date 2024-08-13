Previous
Penguin 13 Nebula by oldjosh
Photo 1865

Penguin 13 Nebula

When I visited Worcester I came face to face with this penguin and just had to find it's friends.
There are 40 large and 40 small ones.
13th August 2024 13th Aug 24

