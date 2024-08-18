Sign up
Previous
Photo 1870
Penguin 18 Kingsley the Kaleeidoscope Penguin
When I visited Worcester I came face to face with a penguin and just had to find it's friends.
There are 40 large and 40 small ones.
18th August 2024
18th Aug 24
Margaret Snell
@oldjosh
After seeing my nephew's project I decided to do one my self 2012 a year of change; retirement from work, which because I lived in...
Tags
penguins
,
worcester
,
sculptures
