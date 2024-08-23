Previous
Penguin 23 Flower Queen by oldjosh
Penguin 23 Flower Queen

On visiting Worcester I met a penguin, so went looking for it's friends.

The 40 large ones will be auctioned off in October to raise money for St Richard's Hospice
23rd August 2024

Margaret Snell

