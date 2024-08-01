Sign up
Photo 4961
Monochrome Abstract
Starting out August with some abstracts and word of the day combos.
1st August 2024
1st Aug 24
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
Tags
monochrome
,
august24words
,
abstractaug2024
katy
ace
Cool! This looks like something seen under a microscope
August 2nd, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Nice one
August 2nd, 2024
