Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4960
The Write Stuff
I am helping out with the Vacation Bible School program at church this week. I love watching how some of children soak up the lessons and puzzles that go with them.
31st July 2024
31st Jul 24
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
10082
photos
193
followers
202
following
1358% complete
View this month »
4953
4954
4955
4956
4957
4958
4959
4960
Latest from all albums
4866
4957
4867
4958
4868
4959
4960
4869
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
motorola edge 5G UW (2021)
Taken
30th July 2024 10:08am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
writing
,
girl
,
july24words
Dorothy
ace
This is wonderful!
August 1st, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close