The Write Stuff by olivetreeann
Photo 4960

The Write Stuff

I am helping out with the Vacation Bible School program at church this week. I love watching how some of children soak up the lessons and puzzles that go with them.
31st July 2024 31st Jul 24

Ann H. LeFevre

@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365!
Photo Details

Dorothy ace
This is wonderful!
August 1st, 2024  
