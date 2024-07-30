Sign up
Photo 4959
Green, Bald and Beautiful
Hairy or bald- today's words. Frogs are bald, aren't they? (o:
30th July 2024
30th Jul 24
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
Views
8
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX50 HS
Taken
26th July 2024 11:12am
frog
,
july24words
Dorothy
ace
Is that Jeremiah? 🐸
July 31st, 2024
Joanne Diochon
ace
Kind of weirdly wonderful.
July 31st, 2024
katy
ace
this one certainly looks it! Brilliant colors
July 31st, 2024
bkb in the city
Great capture
July 31st, 2024
LManning (Laura)
ace
Beautiful focus and colours. Does slime count as bald?
July 31st, 2024
