Green, Bald and Beautiful by olivetreeann
Photo 4959

Green, Bald and Beautiful

Hairy or bald- today's words. Frogs are bald, aren't they? (o:
30th July 2024 30th Jul 24

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
Dorothy ace
Is that Jeremiah? 🐸
July 31st, 2024  
Joanne Diochon ace
Kind of weirdly wonderful.
July 31st, 2024  
katy ace
this one certainly looks it! Brilliant colors
July 31st, 2024  
bkb in the city
Great capture
July 31st, 2024  
LManning (Laura) ace
Beautiful focus and colours. Does slime count as bald?
July 31st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
