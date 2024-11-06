Previous
52 Week Challenge Books in an Interesting Way by olivetreeann
52 Week Challenge Books in an Interesting Way

Books in an interesting way- well, now that took some creative thinking!

I have an on-line meeting tonight, so I'll return tomorrow to catch up with you- have a good night everyone!
Ann H. LeFevre

Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
Shutterbug
That is so totally creative and I love the choice of b&w also.
November 7th, 2024  
LManning (Laura)
Took me a minute to figure out! Well done.
November 7th, 2024  
Rick Schies
Wow, I'm trying to figure this out
November 7th, 2024  
