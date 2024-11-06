Sign up
Previous
Photo 4967
52 Week Challenge Books in an Interesting Way
Books in an interesting way- well, now that took some creative thinking!
I have an on-line meeting tonight, so I'll return tomorrow to catch up with you- have a good night everyone!
6th November 2024
6th Nov 24
3
1
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
10280
photos
192
followers
199
following
Tags
books
,
black and white
,
bookshelf
,
high-key
,
52wc-2024-w45
Shutterbug
ace
That is so totally creative and I love the choice of b&w also.
November 7th, 2024
LManning (Laura)
ace
Took me a minute to figure out! Well done.
November 7th, 2024
Rick Schies
ace
Wow, I'm trying to figure this out
November 7th, 2024
