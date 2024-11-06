Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 5058
OWO-7 Window
It seemed like a good day to go take a picture of one of the beautiful stained glass windows in our sanctuary. I love the way the light fills the room in the afternoon.
I have an on-line meeting tonight, so I'll return tomorrow to catch up with you- have a good night everyone!
6th November 2024
6th Nov 24
6
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
10280
photos
192
followers
199
following
1385% complete
View this month »
5051
5052
5053
5054
5055
5056
5057
5058
Latest from all albums
4964
5055
5056
4965
5057
4966
5058
4967
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
6
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
motorola edge 5G UW (2021)
Taken
6th November 2024 1:58pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
window
,
sanctuary
,
stained-glass window
,
owo-7
Allison Williams
ace
This is glorious.
November 7th, 2024
Shutterbug
ace
Such a beautiful setting for a sanctuary. I love your capture with the leading lines and the symmetry.
November 7th, 2024
LManning (Laura)
ace
The light hitting the backs of the pews is fabulous.
November 7th, 2024
Islandgirl
ace
Beautiful stain glass!
November 7th, 2024
Jessica Eby
ace
Gorgeous! And your pews look comfy, lol :)
November 7th, 2024
Rick Schies
ace
This is beautiful Ann and the lighting was perfect
November 7th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close