OWO-7 Window by olivetreeann
Photo 5058

OWO-7 Window

It seemed like a good day to go take a picture of one of the beautiful stained glass windows in our sanctuary. I love the way the light fills the room in the afternoon.

I have an on-line meeting tonight, so I'll return tomorrow to catch up with you- have a good night everyone!
6th November 2024

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
Allison Williams ace
This is glorious.
November 7th, 2024  
Shutterbug ace
Such a beautiful setting for a sanctuary. I love your capture with the leading lines and the symmetry.
November 7th, 2024  
LManning (Laura) ace
The light hitting the backs of the pews is fabulous.
November 7th, 2024  
Islandgirl ace
Beautiful stain glass!
November 7th, 2024  
Jessica Eby ace
Gorgeous! And your pews look comfy, lol :)
November 7th, 2024  
Rick Schies ace
This is beautiful Ann and the lighting was perfect
November 7th, 2024  
