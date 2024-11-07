Previous
Bittersweet Chocolate with Almonds Day by olivetreeann
Bittersweet Chocolate with Almonds Day

Looks like the Portland Art Museum has added a new painting to their Modern Art gallery in honor of Bittersweet Chocolate and Almonds Day. Apparently the ladies in the painting next to the new acquisition were quite excited about the subject matter.
Suzanne ace
Nice juxtaposition
November 8th, 2024  
