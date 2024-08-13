Previous
Minimal Abstract by olivetreeann
Photo 4973

Minimal Abstract

Today's word combo was minimal and abstract. How about that clever title?
13th August 2024 13th Aug 24

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
1362% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Kathy A ace
Great title and lovely colours
August 14th, 2024  
Diane ace
This is so nice even with the clever title!
August 14th, 2024  
eDorre ace
Super clever and love the colors
August 14th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise