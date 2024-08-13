Sign up
Photo 4973
Minimal Abstract
Today's word combo was minimal and abstract. How about that clever title?
13th August 2024
13th Aug 24
3
1
Ann H. LeFevre
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
8
3
1
365
motorola edge 5G UW (2021)
10th August 2024 10:23am
august24words
abstractaug2024
Kathy A
Great title and lovely colours
August 14th, 2024
Diane
This is so nice even with the clever title!
August 14th, 2024
eDorre
Super clever and love the colors
August 14th, 2024
