Photo 4972
Complimentary Abstract
A beautiful Hibiscus flower turned abstract for the mothly word- complimentary.
12th August 2024
12th Aug 24
1
1
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
10107
photos
192
followers
201
following
1362% complete
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
motorola edge 5G UW (2021)
Taken
10th August 2024 9:05am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
flower
,
abstract
,
august24words
,
abstractaug2024
Annie D
ace
oooh it's beautiful - so arty
August 13th, 2024
