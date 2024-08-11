Previous
Patterns in Abstract by olivetreeann
Patterns in Abstract

Our photo club went to a beautiful little chapel for a shoot out yesterday. This pattern was created by an old metal grate in the floor.
11th August 2024 11th Aug 24

Ann H. LeFevre

@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
aikiuser (jenn) ace
Super fun! Love the artistic edits
August 12th, 2024  
