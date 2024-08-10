Previous
Faceted Abstract by olivetreeann
Faceted Abstract

Today's word was facet. I immediately thought of gemstones with their faceted shapes but I do not have that kind of gem. So, instead you get a fragmented shot of the wood inside the tree that came down in our yard during Hurricane Debbie.
Ann H. LeFevre

@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
Well done Ann, it looks fabulous with those lovely shapes and tones.
August 11th, 2024  
Great editing
August 11th, 2024  
I love this! Great editing.
August 11th, 2024  
Neat edit-very creative
August 11th, 2024  
