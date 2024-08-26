Sign up
Previous
Photo 4986
Still Yet Another Abstract
Several layers of quiet waters for today's word- still.
26th August 2024
26th Aug 24
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX50 HS
Taken
3rd June 2024 9:58am
Exif
View Info
Tags
august24words
,
abstractaug2024
Peter Dulis
ace
Interesting
August 27th, 2024
