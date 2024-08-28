Previous
Classical Glassy Abstract by olivetreeann
Classical Glassy Abstract

Comin' down homestretch on the word of the day combined with Abstract August.

The original, unprocessed shot was a row of hand-blown glass olive oil decanters. You can probably see the shapes now that I've told you what this is.
28th August 2024 28th Aug 24

Ann H. LeFevre

@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
katy ace
beautifully artistic!
August 29th, 2024  
Shutterbug ace
This is terrific. I love how the vases are only suggested images.
August 29th, 2024  
aikiuser (jenn) ace
Way cool!
August 29th, 2024  
Barb ace
An immediate fav, Ann! Love everything about it!
August 29th, 2024  
