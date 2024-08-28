Sign up
Photo 4988
Classical Glassy Abstract
Comin' down homestretch on the word of the day combined with Abstract August.
The original, unprocessed shot was a row of hand-blown glass olive oil decanters. You can probably see the shapes now that I've told you what this is.
28th August 2024
28th Aug 24
4
2
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
motorola edge 5G UW (2021)
Taken
23rd August 2024 1:08pm
Tags
august24words
,
abstractaug2024
katy
ace
beautifully artistic!
August 29th, 2024
Shutterbug
ace
This is terrific. I love how the vases are only suggested images.
August 29th, 2024
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
Way cool!
August 29th, 2024
Barb
ace
An immediate fav, Ann! Love everything about it!
August 29th, 2024
