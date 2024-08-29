Sign up
Previous
Photo 4989
A Roughly Rusty Abstract
Finally! At the end of the month an abstract sooc!
Rough was the word of the day and this rust was certainly rough!
29th August 2024
29th Aug 24
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
Photo Details
rust
rough
august24words
abstractaug2024
absolutely no annfoolery on this one
gloria jones
ace
Wonderful rusty textures
August 30th, 2024
Diane
ace
Great rust shot.
August 30th, 2024
