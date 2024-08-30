Sign up
Previous
Photo 4990
Squaring Off Another Abstract
One more abstract to go- it's been a fun month but I'm ready to move on.
Today's monthly word was "squares" so I broke this image into a million of them! Ok, not a million, but I'm not going to count them either. (o;
30th August 2024
30th Aug 24
2
0
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
10144
photos
191
followers
201
following
1367% complete
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
motorola edge 5G UW (2021)
Taken
30th August 2024 10:02am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
abstract
,
abstractaug2024
,
august24-08
Zilli~
ace
Nice one!
August 31st, 2024
Barb
ace
Great result!
August 31st, 2024
