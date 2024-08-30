Previous
Squaring Off Another Abstract by olivetreeann
Squaring Off Another Abstract

One more abstract to go- it's been a fun month but I'm ready to move on.

Today's monthly word was "squares" so I broke this image into a million of them! Ok, not a million, but I'm not going to count them either. (o;
30th August 2024 30th Aug 24

Photo Details

Zilli~ ace
Nice one!
August 31st, 2024  
Barb ace
Great result!
August 31st, 2024  
