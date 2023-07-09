Sign up
emby photographing me photographing her
This is my 11 year old grandaughter photographing me, photographing her! I didn't realise at the time that she had picked up her Mum's (over £2000) camera. Good job she takes care of everything she handles.
9th July 2023
9th Jul 23
Olwynne
@ollyfran
2023: and I am back again. Many photos taken in between but I now feel the need to motivate myself by taking and editing at...
1
2
3
4
5
6
Tags
photography
,
mirror image
,
young photographer
,
young talent
