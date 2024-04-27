Previous
Note the en-suite! by ollyfran
299 / 365

Note the en-suite!

In the room behind the bedroom chair is the "en-suite".... a rather uncomfortable commode !!
27th April 2024 27th Apr 24

Olwynne

@ollyfran
2023: and I am back again. Many photos taken in between but I now feel the need to motivate myself by taking and editing at...
81% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Shutterbug ace
Was that it? Was there an alternative down the hall or something? I bet it was pretty plushy in its day.
April 27th, 2024  
Peter Dulis ace
for the queen ? :)
April 27th, 2024  
Rob Z ace
Lol - my grandparents used exactly the same device - but their's was about 25m down the path in the back yard. This is very posh!
April 27th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
And now we have bathrooms everywhere
April 27th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise