Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
299 / 365
Note the en-suite!
In the room behind the bedroom chair is the "en-suite".... a rather uncomfortable commode !!
27th April 2024
27th Apr 24
4
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Olwynne
@ollyfran
2023: and I am back again. Many photos taken in between but I now feel the need to motivate myself by taking and editing at...
299
photos
43
followers
45
following
81% complete
View this month »
292
293
294
295
296
297
298
299
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3500
Taken
11th April 2024 10:49am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
commode
,
en-suite
Shutterbug
ace
Was that it? Was there an alternative down the hall or something? I bet it was pretty plushy in its day.
April 27th, 2024
Peter Dulis
ace
for the queen ? :)
April 27th, 2024
Rob Z
ace
Lol - my grandparents used exactly the same device - but their's was about 25m down the path in the back yard. This is very posh!
April 27th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
And now we have bathrooms everywhere
April 27th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close