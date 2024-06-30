Previous
Apologies to all of you lovely people who take the time to comment on my posts. I have just done a mass upload as I am determined to complete the 365 for the year but life has taken over and I am hospital visiting. Dad, who is almost 98, has had all meds withdrawn and we are now just keeping him comfortable until the inevitable. He would b the first to tell you he has had a wonderful, incredible life and now he's ready to go and be with Mum, his wife of over 71 years. I will eventually get to look at all your amazing posts but at the moment my mind is elsewhere which I know you will appreciate. Thank you for all your encouraging comments over the past year. I think I have 3 more days to complete the 365 which I will do as time permits
