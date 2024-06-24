Previous
Superb architecture by ollyfran
356 / 365

Superb architecture

The story goes that the 5th Duchess of Rutland decided that the ancestorsl home was not grand enough. She knew that the local vicar was passionate about design and architecture and so she asked him for some ideas. He ended up designing most of the interior which can especially be seen in the beautiful ceilings, inspired by church ceilings. When he put his bill in, the Duchess turned round and said that she thought he was doing it for the love of it and the poor man didn't get paid for his many years of work!
24th June 2024 24th Jun 24

Olwynne

@ollyfran
2023: and I am back again. Many photos taken in between but I now feel the need to motivate myself by taking and editing at...
97% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mark St Clair ace
It really is great architecture. Fabulous shot
June 24th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise