Superb architecture

The story goes that the 5th Duchess of Rutland decided that the ancestorsl home was not grand enough. She knew that the local vicar was passionate about design and architecture and so she asked him for some ideas. He ended up designing most of the interior which can especially be seen in the beautiful ceilings, inspired by church ceilings. When he put his bill in, the Duchess turned round and said that she thought he was doing it for the love of it and the poor man didn't get paid for his many years of work!