Previous
lamp with a view by ollyfran
Photo 366

lamp with a view

This is going to be my last photo for a while. I have completed the 365 photos in 365 days although due to circumstances the last few especially have had to be older photos. My lovely Dad, sadly didn't make it and now I have the mammoth task of sorting everything out after we lay him to rest. I would like to thank you all for the lovely comments on my photos which have been very motivating and I hope to be back at some point. I will, time permitting, check out all of your amazing photos and gain ideas and inspiration for more shots. Thank you all so much x
8th July 2024 8th Jul 24

Olwynne

@ollyfran
2023: and I am back again. Many photos taken in between but I now feel the need to motivate myself by taking and editing at...
100% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

gloria jones ace
Great framing
July 8th, 2024  
Judith Johnson ace
Oh, I'm so sorry to hear that, my thoughts and prayers are with you.
July 8th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise