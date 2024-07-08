lamp with a view

This is going to be my last photo for a while. I have completed the 365 photos in 365 days although due to circumstances the last few especially have had to be older photos. My lovely Dad, sadly didn't make it and now I have the mammoth task of sorting everything out after we lay him to rest. I would like to thank you all for the lovely comments on my photos which have been very motivating and I hope to be back at some point. I will, time permitting, check out all of your amazing photos and gain ideas and inspiration for more shots. Thank you all so much x