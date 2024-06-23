Previous
Next
Ornate carving by ollyfran
355 / 365

Ornate carving

Incredibly ornate carved arms on a chair at Belvoir Castle
23rd June 2024 23rd Jun 24

Olwynne

@ollyfran
2023: and I am back again. Many photos taken in between but I now feel the need to motivate myself by taking and editing at...
97% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise