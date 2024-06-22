Previous
Next
Ornate ceiling by ollyfran
354 / 365

Ornate ceiling

Just a very small section of the beautiful ornate ceiling at Belvoir Castle. Every panel is different. Such wonderful quality work
22nd June 2024 22nd Jun 24

Olwynne

@ollyfran
2023: and I am back again. Many photos taken in between but I now feel the need to motivate myself by taking and editing at...
97% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise