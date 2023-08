I may be around for a while yet!

On a visit to the local cemetery I spotted this gravestone. My maiden name was Graves, although this couple are not related to me. But it got me thinking.... the gentleman lived to almost 97, his wife died on her 100th birthday. My Dad is 97 and still going strong, his brother died aged 97. Seems the Graves's have some good genes! Might still be doing 365 project for another 25 years or more!