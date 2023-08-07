Sign up
Previous
35 / 365
bumble bee on lavender
One of many attempts....they can move incredibly fast when they want to!
7th August 2023
7th Aug 23
2
2
Olwynne
@ollyfran
2023: and I am back again. Many photos taken in between but I now feel the need to motivate myself by taking and editing at...
35
photos
10
followers
19
following
28
29
30
31
32
33
34
35
365
365
Camera
NIKON D3500
Taken
7th August 2023 1:47pm
Tags
bee
,
lavender
,
wings
,
bumble bee
,
gossamer
,
bee on lavender
Christine Sztukowski
ace
I love the shinny wy
August 7th, 2023
Shutterbug
ace
Terrific capture. I love the focus on the bee to catch those wonderful wing details.
August 7th, 2023
