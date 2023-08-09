Previous
acorn in august by ollyfran
acorn in august

Is this early to see acorns? Maybe I only noticed them in the autumn before.
Someone on here put up a quote that said something to the effect that "a camera helps you see things you've never noticed before" How true!
Olwynne

@ollyfran
2023: and I am back again. Many photos taken in between but I now feel the need to motivate myself by taking and editing at...
