Previous
37 / 365
acorn in august
Is this early to see acorns? Maybe I only noticed them in the autumn before.
Someone on here put up a quote that said something to the effect that "a camera helps you see things you've never noticed before" How true!
9th August 2023
9th Aug 23
Olwynne
@ollyfran
2023: and I am back again. Many photos taken in between but I now feel the need to motivate myself by taking and editing at...
tree
oak
acorns
