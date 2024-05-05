Previous
bug hotel by ollyfran
bug hotel

A bug hotel created from a dead tree. Recycling at its best
5th May 2024 5th May 24

Olwynne

@ollyfran
2023: and I am back again. Many photos taken in between but I now feel the need to motivate myself by taking and editing at...
Diana ace
A fabulous find and shot, they even have a lovely garden 😊
May 5th, 2024  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Great find and capture
May 5th, 2024  
