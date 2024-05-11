Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
313 / 365
early TV
Bit different from the 75 inch flat screens you can buy these days. And it was black and white. I reckon you'd think you had gone blind if you tried watching one of these nowadays
11th May 2024
11th May 24
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Olwynne
@ollyfran
2023: and I am back again. Many photos taken in between but I now feel the need to motivate myself by taking and editing at...
313
photos
43
followers
45
following
85% complete
View this month »
306
307
308
309
310
311
312
313
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3500
Taken
9th May 2024 10:48am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
vintage
,
television
gloria jones
ace
I remember these TVs back in the day. Nice capture
May 11th, 2024
Peter Dulis
ace
a classic - and I don't mean the persons in the mirror :)
May 11th, 2024
Olwynne
@pdulis
hahaha! But sadly the same era as the telly!
May 11th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close