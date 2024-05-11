Previous
early TV by ollyfran
early TV

Bit different from the 75 inch flat screens you can buy these days. And it was black and white. I reckon you'd think you had gone blind if you tried watching one of these nowadays
11th May 2024

Olwynne

@ollyfran
gloria jones ace
I remember these TVs back in the day. Nice capture
May 11th, 2024  
Peter Dulis ace
a classic - and I don't mean the persons in the mirror :)
May 11th, 2024  
Olwynne
@pdulis hahaha! But sadly the same era as the telly!
May 11th, 2024  
