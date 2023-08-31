Sign up
Previous
59 / 365
refuse collectors at work
Refuse collectors, or in my much younger days....the bin men.... at work this morning. I was just opening my curtains and rejoicing in being retired!
31st August 2023
31st Aug 23
Olwynne
@ollyfran
2023: and I am back again. Many photos taken in between but I now feel the need to motivate myself by taking and editing at...
Camera
NIKON D3500
Taken
31st August 2023 7:28am
Tags
retirement
,
workers
,
bin men
,
refuse collectors
