64 / 365
Thatcher at work
Right job for today! Although, at 29 degrees, maybe it was even too warm for this. This thatcher was hard at work replacing a well worn thatch. Still plenty to go so I just hope the weather holds for him
5th September 2023
5th Sep 23
Olwynne
@ollyfran
2023: and I am back again. Many photos taken in between but I now feel the need to motivate myself by taking and editing at...
roof
renovation
restoration
thatch
thatcher
thatched roof
Diana
ace
Snap! Today I too photographed thatchers at work. It is a huge job, fabulous shot
September 5th, 2023
carol white
ace
Lovely capture.It's lovely to see a new thatch, there are quite a few around the villages near me.
September 5th, 2023
Beverley
ace
Such a skill! I love thé picture postcard thatched houses
September 5th, 2023
