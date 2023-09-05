Previous
Thatcher at work by ollyfran
Thatcher at work

Right job for today! Although, at 29 degrees, maybe it was even too warm for this. This thatcher was hard at work replacing a well worn thatch. Still plenty to go so I just hope the weather holds for him
5th September 2023 5th Sep 23

Olwynne

@ollyfran
Diana ace
Snap! Today I too photographed thatchers at work. It is a huge job, fabulous shot
September 5th, 2023  
carol white ace
Lovely capture.It's lovely to see a new thatch, there are quite a few around the villages near me.
September 5th, 2023  
Beverley ace
Such a skill! I love thé picture postcard thatched houses
September 5th, 2023  
