Previous
69 / 365
Birthday card
A card I made for my niece's (great niece actually....but that makes me feel really old!) 18th birthday which we celebrated yesterday. She said she loved it which made it worthwhile!
10th September 2023
10th Sep 23
Olwynne
@ollyfran
2023: and I am back again. Many photos taken in between but I now feel the need to motivate myself by taking and editing at...
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
OPPO Find X5 Lite
Taken
28th June 2023 5:45pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birthday
,
card
,
craft
,
handmade
,
birthday card
